St Helens dog owner convicted under dog microchipping legislation
A Newton-le-Willows dog owner has been convicted under dog microchipping legislation.
Neil Fisher, 51, of Cheltenham Drive, was ordered to pay a total of £494 after being found guilty in his absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to have his dog microchipped, as prescribed by the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.
The court heard how Fisher's dog was seized as a stray in January 2021 and on Fisher claiming his dog from St Helens Borough Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, Fisher was served with a notice under section 12(a) of the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015 requiring him to have his dog microchipped within 21 days.
As well as being a legal requirement to microchip your dog and keep details up to date, microchipping gives your dog the best chance of being identified and returned to you if they become lost or stolen.
Fisher failed to comply despite being served with a 'Final Opportunity to Comply' notice, effectively giving a dog owner an extra seven days to meet the requirements of the legislation.
At Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court, Fisher was fined £230, with costs of £230. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
Councillor Jeanie Bell, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “This dog owner was given ample opportunity to comply with microchipping laws, but simply chose not to, resulting in these fines. It’s for the safety and security of dogs and the community that microchips are fitted and kept up to date if you move to a new house or change your phone number, and it’s an easy thing to do with your vet.”