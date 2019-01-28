St Helens dog owner convicted under dog microchipping legislation

A Parr dog owner has been convicted under dog microchipping legislation.



Sarah Jane Goodier, 30, of Waine Street was ordered to pay a total of £630 after being found guilty in her absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to have her dog microchipped, as prescribed by the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.

The court heard how Goodier's dog was seized as a stray dog in July 2018 and on Goodier claiming her dog from St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, she was served with a notice under section 12 (a) of the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015 requiring her to have her dog microchipped within 21 days.

Goodier failed to comply despite being served with a 'Final Opportunity to Comply' notice, effectively giving a dog owner an extra seven days to meet the requirements of the legislation.

She was fined £500 with costs of £80, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50.

Welcoming the outcome, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Better Neighbourhoods, Councillor Lynn Clarke, said: “Before the microchipping law came into effect nearly three years ago now, dog owners were given enough notice about the change in legislation, and the council even carried out microchipping for free - so there can be no excuses.

“Well done to our Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service for pursuing this case which I hope will act as a costly reminder that we will always look to prosecute dog owners who fail to ensure their pet is registered at their home address.”