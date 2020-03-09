St Helens Council to lobby Merseyside Police for new stations in St Helens and Newton-le-Willows

Councillors have agreed to lobby Merseyside Police to secure new stations in St Helens and Newton-le-Willows.



A motion was submitted at full council calling on the force to replace Newton-le-Willows Police Station with a new Neighbourhood Patrol Hub and build a new borough headquarters in St Helens, as promised in 2014 as part of Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy’s estate strategy.

The motion says both facilities should be “bespoke and fit for purpose”, not “downgraded and co-located into existing premises”, and supplemented by community police stations in smaller villages.

It says the rebuilds should be located in Earlestown and St Helens town centres, and act as a base for local neighbourhood teams.

The motion received cross-party support and resolved that the council’s chief executive write to the police and crime commissioner and the force’s chief constable Andy Cooke to outline the authority’s position.

Newton Labour councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron, who submitted the motion, said Merseyside Police do a “fantastic job in the face of chronic underfunding from the Tory government”.

Coun Gomez-Aspron said he previously campaigned with Ms Kennedy on the 10-year estates strategy – but said for too long it has “fallen idle.”

“Getting rid of old costly buildings and replacing them with cost-efficient, newer buildings makes perfect sense and allows money to be diverted to protect frontline policing,” he said.

“Two police stations in each borough in the two largest towns also gives good geographic spread in the town centres across Merseyside.

“But for too long the estates strategy has fallen idle.

“We’re in the second half of a 10-year plan, and other than lose our custody suite we’ve seen no real movement, despite, rightly, the new £48 million headquarters being started, the £44 million operational command centre in Speke being built and finished and police stations like Halewood being fully refurbished and reopened.”

Elections for the police and crime commissioner are due to take place in May.

Coun Gomez said Labour candidate Emily Spurrell – the former deputy to current crime commissioner – has committed to deliver the promises made in the current estates strategy.

Newton Labour councillor Jeanie Bell, cabinet member for community safety, said “very specific promises” were given as part of the consultation on the estates strategy in 2014.

Coun Bell said she has written to Ms Kennedy and met with her on several occasions to try to bring the estates strategy forward but said there is “no real progress at the moment”.

She said some of the uncertainty around the police estate is down to the change in policing model, as well as budget pressures.

Following a major restructure in 2017, Merseyside Police now operates out of one centralised location in Liverpool.

This saw the force shut down its basic command unit (BCU) in St Helens.

Sefton, Wirral and Knowsley command units were also closed as the force moved away from its traditional neighbourhood approach to a more centralised approach.

The restructure will contribute towards £25 million of savings by 2021.

Coun Bell said that, given the changes to the force in recent years, a new estates plan may now be required.

“In the regional context I can appreciate how difficult that’s been for the police and crime commissioner’s office,” Coun Bell said.

“However, having said all of that, I do also have to say that locally, we have to fight for our community, and we have to fight for our police.

“And have to ensure that our local police have a fit and proper estates strategy going forward.”

Conservative councillor Linda Mussell stressed the importance of community policing, adding that the police hub in Rainford has proved to be a “great success”.

The Rainford councillor said the Conservative group would support the motion as the borough needs a “state-of-the-art facility and custody suite that’s fit for purpose” in St Helens town centre.

Coun Mussell added that she could not support a police station specifically in Newton-le-Willows.

Newton Liberal Democrat councillor David Smith thanked his Labour rival for bringing the motion and said the Lib Dem group would support it “wholeheartedly”.

The motion was passed following a vote.