St Helens care worker found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter

A 56 year old care worker from St Helens has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter.



Tracey Burrows, 56, of Sherdley Park Avenue, St Helens was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today to three years in prison.

Burrows was employed to care for Julie Cleworth, a 43 year old woman, also from St Helens, who had severe mobility issues, requiring her to need healthcare visitors several times a day.

Sadly on Feburary 9, 2017, Julie was found dead at home.

It transpired that Burrows had lied about visiting Julie at her home address after her release from hospital only a few days before, ultimately contributing to her death. She was therefore charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Detective Inspector Craig Turner said: “Tracey was in a position of care and has abused this trust, ultimately resulting in the sad passing of Ms Cleworth.

“Although this is a really awful series of events, I hope this sentencing brings some closure to Ms Cleworth’s family and allows them to move on with their own lives.

“We, as a Force, are dedicated to protecting all those living, working and visiting Merseyside, especially those who are vulnerable. We are dedicated and work efficiently with our partners to fully investigate reports of neglect and put those responsible before the courts.”