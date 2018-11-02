St Helens builder jailed after fleecing customers

A self-employed builder, branded a “rogue and a con man” has been handed a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to five offences which left his victims distressed and out of pocket.



Early last year, St Helens Trading Standards began to receive complaints about the conduct of Jason Douglas Myers, 47, previously of Malvern Road, Parr.



Complaints made against Myers ranged from the very poor quality of his work, to people who had paid large deposits which Myers kept without doing any of the work promised.



At Liverpool Crown Court, in a prosecution undertaken by St Helens Council Trading Standards Service, Myers - who traded under Handyman Solutions - was sentenced to 24-weeks imprisonment by Judge Alan Conrad who labelled him a “rogue and a con man.”



Welcoming the outcome, Councillor Lynn Clarke, St Helens Council Cabinet Member for Better Neighbourhoods, said: “I’m glad to see the law come down hard on this individual, as cases like this have a devastating impact on victims who put their trust into what they think is a reputable business – only to be ripped off.



“The advice from our trading standards team is to never agree to have work undertaken by people who just happen to knock on your door. Always get at least three quotations and consider recommendations from family and friends.



“You also need to be cautious on social media sites such as Facebook where rogue traders are increasingly advertising their services. I`d suggest visiting St Helens Councils Trader Register at www.sthelens.gov.uk/traderregister or telephone 01744 676299 for an up to date list of reputable traders administered by St Helens Trading Standards Service.”



St Helens Trading Standards is currently undertaking investigations into a number of other traders who are also breaking trading standards laws intended to protect consumers who are undertaking home improvement works.



