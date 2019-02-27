Sports bike stolen in St Helens among items recovered during police operation

A high performance sports bike stolen from St Helens has been recovered following warrants being executed in the Beechwood and Birkenhead areas of Wirral this morning (Wednesday, February. 27)



Officers from Wirral Community Policing Team, supported by officers from The Force’s Matrix Unit, Dog Section and Roads Policing Units arrested five people and seized drugs, large quantities of cash, stolen goods, a van and the Honda CBR motorcycle which had been stolen from St Helens in August last year.

Warrants were carried at addresses in The Woodlands, Birkenhead and a number of flats within the Beechwood Estate.

A 33-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, money laundering and possession of drugs (Class B).

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs, handling stolen goods and money laundering.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs

They have all been taken to police stations for questioning.

Officers will remain in the area speaking to the community and carry out reassurance, and a mobile police station will remain in the Beechwood Estate.

Community Policing Chief Inspector Chris Lucan-Pratt said: “Today’s warrants are a demonstration of our determination to target those we suspect are involved in serious and organised crime in these areas.

“Such action can be a result of information from a variety of sources, and I would encourage anyone who lives locally and has concerns about crime in the area to come forward and help us make your community a safer place to live, work and visit.

“We recognise that not everyone will want to speak to police directly but there are other ways to get information to us, including the charity Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police.”

You can speak to local officers, or provide information via @MerPolCC, call 101 or speak to @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.