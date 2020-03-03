Six doormen to be sentenced for brutal attack on young St Helens player Joe Sharratt

Six former doormen are due to be sentenced at the end of this month after admitting being part of an attack on a former St Helens Academy rugby league starlet.



Joe Sharratt suffered two bleeds to the brain in the incident outside the Factory nightclub in Manchester City centre in December 2018.

The men have each been warned they could face jail when they returning for sentencing on Monday, March 30.

Lee Clark, 42, of Sale; Imran Ilyas, 41, of Oldham; Mohammed Saleem, 22, of Manchester; Javad Soliman-Bolagh, 25, of Whitefield; Amjad Yasin, 38, of Oldham and Gareth Carr, 21, of Denton, have all pleaded guilty to affray. Carr also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Carr and Soliman-Bolagh were due to stand trial on Monday but pleaded guilty to the offences instead.

The Crown Prosecution Service is no longer pursuing charges against a seventh man, who was also due to stand trial on Monday

Mr Sharratt was out with his friend Leon Cooper on the night.

Manchester Crown Court heard Mr Cooper was also taken to hospital following the attack, but suffered no serious injuries.

At 3.20am on Sunday, December 2, police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted outside Factory nightclub on Princess Street.

Officers attended and Mr Sharratt was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Mr Sharratt is also permanently deaf in one ear as a result of the incident which left him on the ground unconscious.

CCTV footage shown in court showed several men attacking Mr Sharratt and Mr Cooper with kicks and punches.