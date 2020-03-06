Sentencing of former St Helens mayor delayed as psychiatric reports not ready

Sentencing of a former Mayor of St Helens who admits standing for election to Wigan Council, despite sex offence convictions barring him from doing so, has been delayed.



John Beirne, of School Way, Norley, admitted making a false statement in a candidate election document ahead of last year’s local poll, as he was subject to a suspended prison sentence.

The 58-year-old has also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements for the Sex Offenders’ Register by not telling authorities that he had changed his name.

Wigan justices were told in January that Beirne was Mayor of St Helens in 2008-09 and stood in the parliamentary elections as a candidate for UKIP. But in 2017 he pleaded guilty to historical sex offences and was given a 16-month prison term, suspended for two years.

Despite this, he decided to stand for a seat on Wigan Council last year. On March 8 he told the local authority that he had changed his name to John Blondel and handed in a nomination pack on March 27.

Checks carried out afterwards revealed Beirne was subject to a suspended sentence so was disqualified from standing for election.

The court heard he was contacted by the local press and tried to withdraw his nomination but he missed the deadline to do so.

Laura Baumanis, defending, said Beirne had used the surname Blondel - his former partner’s name - as that was how people in Wigan knew him.

At Bolton Crown Court on Thursday the judge was told that psychiatric reports were not yet ready, so the case was adjourned until May 4 and Beirne was released on unconditional bail until then.