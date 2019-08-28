Second arrest in Haydock stabbing investigation

Officers investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Haydock on Wednesday, August 21 have made a second arrest in connection with the incident.



A 17-year-old boy from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and has since been released on conditional bail.

A 16-year-old boy from Newton-le-Willows was arrested on Friday on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and has also been released on conditional bail.

It was reported that the 16-year-old victim was approached by two males in the park area of the King George V playing fields on Church Road opposite Tesco. The males made demands for his bike before both producing knives and assaulting him.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for stab wounds to his back and shoulder, described as serious but not life threatening.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100469217 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.