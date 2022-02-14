Second arrest as police appeal for witnesses crossing Runcorn bridge

Officers investigating suspicious activity on the Runcorn Bridge have arrested a second man.

Cheshire Police contacted Merseyside Police after a member of the public reported seeing a man parking his car and acting suspiciously between 8.30-9pm on the Silver Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn.

Officers from Merseyside Police subsequently attended properties in St Helens where a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody to be interviewed. He has since been released under investigation.

Following enquiries, a 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in the early hours of today (Monday, February 14) in Cheshire on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who crossed the bridge between 8.30-9pm to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Detective Superintendent Steve Reardon said: “We are making progress with this investigation and are keeping an open mind about what has happened.

“I want to make it clear that our officers have not located anyone injured or deceased during the course of this investigation, but the behaviour of the man on the bridge and comments he made were concerning.

“As we work alongside colleagues at Cheshire Police to get a full understanding of the circumstances, and searches continue, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who crossed the bridge between 8.30-9pm on Saturday to get in touch.

“Any information you have, and particularly any dashcam footage you may provide, could prove vital.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC with reference 22000106196.

Merseyside Police are requesting for anyone using the Bridge at this time with dashcam footage to upload it using the following link: