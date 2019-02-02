Search for owners of 'stolen' jewellery found at house in St Helens

Police are looking for the owners of gold jewellery after two men were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from St Helens, were arrested and a warrant was executed at a property in St Helens last week.

During a search of the property, distinctive jewellery was found, including earrings and necklaces.

It is believed the jewellery may have been stolen and as part of ongoing investigations detectives are keen to trace the owners.

Insp Steve Ball said: "If you believe any of the items may be yours, please contact us so that we can verify the rightful owners."

Anyone with information or who recognises the items pictured is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101 quoting reference 19100023605, or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.