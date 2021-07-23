Saints link up with Crimestoppers to help tackle crime

The campaign was officially launched at the ground and was attended by Jenny Welsby, Saints Community Development Foundation and former player; Alan Smithies, Merseyside Crimestoppers; Insp Jon Smith and Sgt Andrew Halfpenny, Merseyside Police; St Helens Neighbourhood team; David Fairclough, Liverpool FC Legend and Merseyside Crimestoppers.

The ‘Together we can Tackle Crime’ campaign is seeking to build on the great work of the Saints and Crimestoppers in the community by encouraging the public to join the team and play their part in helping to reduce crime.

20,000 rugby-themed postcards are being distributed to homes in St Helens about the partnership as well as a social media campaign featuring many of the club’s star players. The two charities will also work together on a wide range of community projects.

The campaign seeks to encourage the community in St Helens to report crime anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers.

In 33 years since the charity was formed, Crimestoppers has never revealed the identity of anyone who has contacted them and is a 100% anonymous reporting service both online and by phone.

Crimestoppers receives over 7,500 pieces of anonymous actionable information from the public across Merseyside every year.

Saints captain James Rob said; “St Helens, is your team, and our town. Everyone can play a part in making our town a safer place to live and work by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.”