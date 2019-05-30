Reward offered in hunt to find man wanted in connection with supply of drugs

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Louis Simpson.



The 25 year old originates from Liverpool and could be in the St Helens area.

Simpson is wanted for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs between June 1, 2018 and November 23, 2018 in Carlisle.

Simpson is described as being a white male, 6ft tall and of proportionate build. He has collar-length brown hair and a scar on his right leg.

Gary Murray, Regional Manager for the North West at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Everyone has the right to live their lives safe from crime. Simpson is wanted for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs in Carlisle and hitherto, investigators have been unable to find him.

“Given the severity of the offence, Crimestoppers charity is supporting law enforcement by offering this reward to encourage anyone who knows where Simpson is based, to let us know 100 per cent anonymously.

“Some people find it difficult to speak directly to authorities which is why our charity is here to help. We’ve been around for over 30 years and have always kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts us online or via the phone.

“If you know where he is, you can call us on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org