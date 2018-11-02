Reminisce Festival police make fresh bid for witnesses to suspected drugs overdose

Police investigating suspected drug overdoses at the controversial Reminisce Festival in St Helens are re-appealing for information for witnesses to come forward.



On Saturday, 8 September, a number of people were taken to hospital after attending the festival, two of whom were in a critical condition. We can now confirm that both people, a 19-year-old female and a 22-year-old male, have recovered and have been released from hospital.

Extensive CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries have been carried out and detectives are continuing to look for people with information to come forward and assist.



Detective Chief Inspector Chris Sephton said: “Thankfully, the two young people who were critically ill have made full recoveries, with the help and support of medical staff, their families and friends, but it could have easily been so much worse. Buying tablets is like playing Russian Roulette with your life and we don’t want anyone to learn the hardest lesson of all.



“We will continue to act on all information provided to assist this investigation and we particularly want to hear from anyone who may have bought or taken tablets at the festival, which they either still have possession of, or know anything about where they were bought.



“You may be worried about being in trouble for taking illegal drugs, however our priority is to find who supplied these drugs and put them before the courts. Let us know what you know, which you can do directly to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers, a charity which is completely independent of police. However you get the information to us, get it to us.



“We don’t want any young people or their families and friends to have to go through such a horrible ordeal again, so do the right thing and help us out.”



Anyone with information is urged to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference number 18200189641 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.