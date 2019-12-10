Release of Helen McCourt's killer Ian Simms set to be reconsidered

The mother of murdered Helen McCourt was given fresh hope today that her killer may yet be kept behind bars.



Only weeks after the Parole Board ruled that former Billinge pub landlord Ian Simms is fit to be released from prison for the notorious 1988 crime, the justice secretary Robert Buckland has intervened to ask them to reconsider.

Helen McCourt

Marie McCourt had thought the November ruling had wrecked her "last best chance" of getting unrepentant Simms to reveal what he did with her still-missing daughter's remains.

Her then MP Conor McGinn said he would ask Mr Buckland to step while a crowdfunding scheme was launched to help Mrs McCourt pay for a judicial review into the Simms release.

Helen, a 22-year-old insurance clerk, vanished on her way home from work on the evening of February 9 1988 and while her body has never been found, Simms was unanimously convicted on a swathe of forensic evidence by a Liverpool Crown Court jury.

He has protested his innocence ever since which is why he has remained in prison for so much longer than the 16 year minimum stipulated by the trial judge. But of late he had been taking steps to re-integrate into society and been allowed out on day release.

Marie McCourt

It was expected that he would be a free man - but sticking to strict licence conditions - before Christmas.

The BBC's Danny Shaw reported that judicial member of the Board - who has not been involved in the case before - will conduct the review. The process - which includes consulting Simms - is expected to take around three weeks.

He will not be released during that time.