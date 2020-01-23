Rainhill man jailed for upskirting offences

A 26-year-old man from Rainhill has been jailed for offences relating to voyeurism and outraging public decency which took place between May 2017 and May 2018.



Daniel Jones, 26, of Fairlie Drive, Rainhill, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after appearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Jones took images using a mobile phone camera up skirts of schoolgirls and women at supermarkets, shopping centres and train stations.

He was reported acting suspiciously in a supermarket and after officers searched his devices, they discovered Jones was in possession of a number of videos and images, including some featuring schoolchildren.

Jones admitted an act outraging public decency, at various locations, between May 9, 2017 and May 10, 2018.

He pleaded guilty to taking eight indecent photographs of children and one count of voyeurism.

In addition to the imprisonment, Jones must also sign the Sex Offenders Register and comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Detective Constable Phil Poynton said: “Upskirting will not be tolerated in Merseyside. We have a duty to protect our communities from harm and to deter individuals from committing these types of horrific offences and we will continue to seek to identify and convict those who engage in this behaviour.

“I hope this sentencing encourages anyone who has been a victim of any sexual offence to please contact us. We have a specialist team ready to treat you with respect, care and compassion and make sure that reports are properly and thoroughly investigated.”

Anyone with information or who wants to report sexual offence allegations is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support for victims is also available through the registered charity the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063 or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA) on 0151 558 1801.