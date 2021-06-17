Rainhill man charged with conspiracy to supply drugs
Two men have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.
Sean Moore, 43, of Marley Close, Rainhill was arrested at his home address yesterday, Wednesday, June 16.
He was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and remanded in custody to appear at Wirral adult remand court today (Thursday, June 17).
In a separate arrest, officers also detained 38 year-old Darren Ablett at his home address in Waddicar Lane, Melling, yesterday.
He was also charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and remanded into custody, also to appear at Wirral adult remand court today.
The charges form another part of the Merseyside Police response to Operation Venetic: a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, commonly referred to as Encrochat.