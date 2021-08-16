Rainhill man charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with child
A Rainhill man has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and remanded into custody.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:35 pm
Alan Cherry, 54, of Holley Court, Rainhill was arrested at his home address on Thursday, August 12.
He has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order.
He appeared in Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday, August 13 and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on September 10.