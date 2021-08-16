Rainhill man charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with child

A Rainhill man has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and remanded into custody.

By Staff reporter
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:35 pm
A Rainhill man has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and remanded into custody.

Alan Cherry, 54, of Holley Court, Rainhill was arrested at his home address on Thursday, August 12.

He has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order.

He appeared in Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday, August 13 and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on September 10.