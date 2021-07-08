Rainhill man among three arrested for drug offences

Police have made a number of arrests targeting those involved in drug crime and serious violence as part of Operation Venetic.

Detective Inspector Chris Lowe said: “Those involved in the supply of drugs are ultimately contributing to the serious violence we see play out on the streets of Knowsley, Merseyside and beyond. Today’s activity was intended to identify those involved in this criminality and remove them from your communities.”

Arrests took place in the early hours of this morning. The first on Thorndyke Close in Rainhill where officers arrested a 31 year old man for drugs supply offences.

The second arrest took place on Boundary Road in Huyton where another man, aged 32, was arrested for conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as conspiracy to launder money. Also seized from his address was around £20k in cash.

The third arrest took place on Slim Road in Huyton where a 39 year old man was again arrested for conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as conspiracy to launder money.

A search of a business unit on Wilson Road in Huyton was also conducted as part of the operation whereby around £70k in cash was seized.

Superintendent Phil Mullally, the local policing commander said: “We will do everything we can to ensure our communities are protected. We want, as much as you, to live, work and socialise in an area that feels safe, without being scared that another person living nearby could be involved in the supply of drugs.

“Crime breeds crime – some may think that dealing cannabis or cocaine isn’t so bad but actually, the harm these disgusting drugs do is obvious to see. They can and do significantly impact on people mentally and physically and can result in serious health conditions. Associated to drug supply sadly comes serious violence and every bag of drugs purchased ultimately fuels further violence. Please remember, there are other options and professionals out there who can help individuals stop taking drugs and choose a different path.

“So, do the right thing and tell us who is involved in crime and who their associates are. The more dangerous people we can take off our streets, the better quality of life you can have. Equally, if you are worried about someone getting sucked into a criminal lifestyle, reach out to us or our partners and get them the help they need before it’s too late.”