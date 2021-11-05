Rainhill man admits terror charge for possessing Anarchy Cookbook

A man has pleaded guilty to having a copy of the Anarchy Cookbook.

Scott Gary Mason, 35, of Rainhill, Merseyside, appeared at the Old Bailey from custody in Forest Bank prison.

The defendant was charged with possession of a document for terrorist purposes on or before October 6.

Mason pleaded guilty to the charge which related to an electronic copy of the Anarchy Cookbook.

Mr Justice Sweeney adjourned sentencing until January 14 next year.

He ordered a pre-sentence report to look into the issue of dangerousness.