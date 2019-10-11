'Quiet man' facing life in jail for murdering wife at stables

A "quiet man" who bludgeoned his wife to death with a crowbar in a "frenzied" attack is facing a life sentence for murder after being "undone" by a speck of blood on his sock.



Bespectacled computer expert David Pomphret, 51, battered Ann Marie, 49, with the weapon, striking her more than 30 times over the head at the stables where they kept horses near their home in Winwick, Cheshire, last November 2.

He dialled 999, saying he had found his wife lying in a pool of blood, "very dead", adding: "There is brain and blood everywhere, and it looks like she has had her head beaten in."

He initially protested his innocence and was released on bail.

Pomphret denied that he planned the murder and then tried to cover his tracks.

He told the jury at Liverpool Crown Court: "One of Marie's favourite TV programmes was CSI and one of the things they always said is you can't get rid of blood."

But he was re-arrested after police found his wife's "airborne blood" on his socks, a "huge mistake" which put him at the scene of the crime.

He then had to change his story, the jury was told, and admitted manslaughter, tearfully telling the court he "killed the woman I loved".

Instead, he blamed his wife's behaviour, denying murder and claiming a "special defence" of a temporary loss of control.

But he was convicted of murder by the jury on Friday following a 10-day trial.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller, who was in charge of the investigation, said: “This case was truly shocking and one of the biggest investigations the Constabulary has seen in recent years.

The injuries sustained by Ann Marie were horrific and all those involved in this investigation were determined to find her killer and ensure they were brought to justice for their actions.

“The diligence and determination of every single officer and member of staff who worked on this case paid off and the evidence they tirelessly gathered was so overwhelming that when Pomphret was presented with this after he was charged he couldn’t maintain the lie any longer and he was left with no choice but to plead guilty to killing his wife. However, this was after 15 Police interviews had taken place and having spent five months on bail maintaining his innocence.

“What Pomphret did that day ripped a family apart and he will now have to face the consequences of that behind bars. My thoughts go out to Ann Marie’s family who have had to wait until this trial took place and then have the upsetting details laid bare in the media coverage.

“I hope that, whilst it won’t bring Ann Marie back, seeing justice being done will help them in some way.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who spent many hours, weeks and months of their time helping us to get to the truth, not only for Ann Marie’s family’s, but all those who knew and loved her and for the residents of Winwick, Burtonwood and the wider community.”