£24,000 reward offered to find killer of Adam Ellison

A £24,000 reward is being offered for anyone helping to catch and convict the killer of Adam Ellison

Adam Ellison was fatally stabbed in Market Place in the early hours of November 4, 2017 after becoming involved in an altercation with two males on board a scrambler bike.

His killer has never been brought to justice. Previously a £10,000 reward was offered to encourage anyone to come forward with information that led to the charge and conviction of Adam’s killer.

That reward has been increased to £24,000 thanks to donations from Merseyside Police and the local community.

The appeal will be circulated to homes and businesses in the local area.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said: “In November it will be four years since Adam’s senseless killing and his family have still not got the answers that they deserve.

“We are renewing our appeal and hoping that the reward will be the incentive needed for someone to come forward with the vital bit of information that will help us secure a conviction against Adam’s killer.

“That person does not deserve to be still walking the streets and I am sure that anyone with a family, and in particular a son, will understand the family’s pain and agree that this person needs to be brought to justice for what they have done.

“We rely on information from the public so my appeal today is – if you know something but haven’t yet come forward it is not too late.

“No murder investigation is ever closed and we will continue to hunt the person responsible but we also know that over time people’s loyalties change and that someone out there has the answer we are looking for.

“Do you have the vital bit of information that could be the key to us solving Adam’s death? I would urge you to do the right come forward and talk to us in confidence.”

Anyone with information can report it via Merseyside Police’s online ‘Major Incident Public Portal’ (www.mipp.police.uk) and click on the Merseyside Police badge. This will ensure you are directly contacted by members of the Investigation team.