£10,000 reward offered for information on Julie Finley murder

Julie Finley

The independent charity has offered a £10,000 reward for any information they receive directly and anonymously that leads to the arrest/conviction of the person or people linked to Julie’s murder.

Julie disappeared from Liverpool city centre on August 5, 1994. She was last seen alive at the back of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital whilst talking to a white man who was believed to be aged in his 20s or 30s.

Sadly, her naked body was discovered the following day in a field close to a lay-by in Rainford, St Helens. She was 23 years old.

Despite numerous appeals and enquiries into various leads by Merseyside Police her murderer has never been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst said: “Time is no barrier to obtaining justice for Julie and no murder investigation is ever truly closed.

“I am grateful that the charity Crimestoppers is offering this significant reward which I hope will enable people to come forward anonymously with information they may previously have been too afraid to give directly to the police.

“Julie’s family and friends have waited 27 years for justice and deserve to get the answers they have waited so long for.

“I would encourage anyone with information to speak directly to Crimestoppers and pass on the information completely anonymously which may finally lead to the arrest/conviction of her killer.”

An Advan, with Julie’s photo and Crimestoppers’ appeal information, will be situated in a layby on the A570 Rainford bypass in St Helens close to the carrot field where Julie’s body was found today. It will also tour the University/Hospital areas of Liverpool City during the day.