Prescot Cables ground hit by vandals

An amazing piece of artwork for Friends of Eaton Street smashed to bits.

In a statement issued today (Monday) the Northern Premier League club said: "We are saddened to report further damage to the pitch and stadium, caused by local youths that have broken into the ground.

''Over recent months, we have frequently reported that large groups of youths have been accessing the ground and becoming abusive to local residents when challenged.

''While it may be true that some of these kids are accessing the ground just to play football on the pitch, others, sadly, have been intent on causing damage, which has ranged from kicking down fencing, attempting to set fire to seating in the main stand, attempts to set fire to seating in the dugouts, damaging fire door and main access points to the stand and destroying new fencing within 24 hours of being repaired.

''Sadly, we are now in a serious position whereby money invested in pitch has gone to waste due to damaged caused and we have a serious danger of not being ready for pre-season season games.

''At a time when the club has made considerable effort to develop a great relationship with the local community in the absence of football and the revenue generated by related activities, these mindless acts cause significant disruption to the club and local residents, incurring unnecessary costs which take time and effort to correct only to see those efforts damaged further.

''Put simply, this is not just kids playing five-a-side football and we feel enough is enough.''

The statement added: ''Over the coming weeks, we will be working closely with the police, Knowsley Council, Prescot Town Council and local residents to address this problem and we will keep our supporters and local community updated through our website and social media channels.

''We are no longer in a position where we can do nothing and hope that, as some have suggested it is “only kids having a kickabout and the problem will just go away eventually.

''Unfortunately, based on the damage we have witnessed, our fear is that someone will get seriously hurt inside the ground or that parts of the ground will be irreparably damaged and affect our ability to host football matches,s youths inside the ground, please don't confront them, call Merseyside police on 101 and report the incident using crime reference: DP-24692-21-0505-00.