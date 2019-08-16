'Predator' from St Helens is jailed for child sex offences

A man responsible for "ruining" a girl's childhood is behind bars after being found guilty of several historical sex offences.



Damon Walsh, 26, of Bronte Street, St Helens, was jailed for six years and will appear indefinitely on the sex offenders' register after he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of various sexual incidents, ranging from sexual assault to rape on a child.

Walsh’s victim contacted police in June last year, stating that the offences had happened between 2004 and 2010.

Det Con Philip Poynton said: “I’m appalled at the actions of Walsh, he is a predator and child molester that has subjected his victim to a prolonged sexual ordeal, causing her not only years of torment, upset and fear, but he is also responsible for ruining a large proportion of her childhood.

“No child should ever have to go through this and I really praise her bravery which has allowed us to bring Walsh to justice.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to reassure and urge anyone who has suffered a sexual offence that if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will investigate and do everything we can to identify those responsible.

“Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence can call officers on 101. You can also contact DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously.”

Support for victims is also available through the registered charity Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, which can be contacted on 01925 221546 or 0330 363 0063, or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside on 0151 558 1801.