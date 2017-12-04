Police seek more help on town centre attack

A fresh appeal has been issued by police after a 60-year-old was left with serious head injuries following an altercation.

An investigation is underway by St Helens Police after the victim was attacked on a taxi rank in Baldwin Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have previously arrested a 56-year-old, thought to be known to the victim, pending further enquiries.

Investigating officers are now asking for anyone who may have been in the Pizza Chef takeaway opposite, at around 12.30am, and may have witnessed the assault, to come forward.

The victim, who suffered a bleed on the brain, is still said to be in a critical condition at Whiston Hospital.

Witnesses are encouraged to call the police on 0151 777 6183 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.