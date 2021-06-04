Police searching for man who may be sleeping rough in St Helens
Police are searching for 61-year-old Mark Adair who is wanted on a recall to prison.
Adair was jailed on February 4, 2021 for breach of a restraining order and was released on licence after serving part of his sentence on March 30, 2021.
Adair has since breached the conditions of his licence, which has now been revoked and a prison recall issued.
He is white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with grey hair, facial hair and blue eyes.
It is believed Adair may be sleeping rough the St Helens area.
Anyone who believes they have seen Adair recently is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101 quoting reference 21000206721.
You can also pass on information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously