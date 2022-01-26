Police search for St Helens man wanted on recall to prison
Police are appealing for help in finding a 25 year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:06 pm
Jack Norton, who is originally from the St Helens area, was jailed for cannabis cultivation/drug production and was released on November 23, 2021.
He is wanted on recall for failing to abide by the conditions of his release.
Norton, who also has links to the Glasgow area, is described as a white male, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with mousey brown hair.
He has a birthmark on the side of his forehead and a tattoo with the name 'Meg' on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.