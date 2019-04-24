Police release image of man following a theft from a St Helens store

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who could help detectives following a theft from a St Helens shop.



At around 5.55pm on Wednesday, February 13, a man was seen to enter the JD Sports shop on Church Street and take a number of items of clothing before leaving without paying.

Anyone who knows the man pictured or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to direct message @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 1910048616.