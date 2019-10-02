Police release CCTV image after purse thefts from elderly in St Helens supermarkets

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman who may have information that could assist an investigation into the thefts of three purses belonging to elderly women in St Helens and Liverpool.



A report was received that on Friday, August 30 at around 4.20pm, the purse of an 83-year-old woman was stolen at Tesco on Mather Avenue. The purse contained cash, cards and sentimental items.

On Saturday, September 7, it was reported that at some time between 11am and 12pm, a 72-year-old woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Aldi, Clock Face Road. The purse contained cards which were later used.

At around 11.50am on Tuesday, September 10, a purse containing cash and cards was taken from a handbag belonging to a 64-year-old woman in Aldi on East Prescot Road. The card was later used a number of times.

An investigation remains ongoing and detectives believe the woman pictured could have vital information to assist enquiries.

Constable Jess Punton said: “I would ask anyone with any information on these incidents, or who recognises the woman pictured to please get in touch.

"On each occasion elderly women have been targeted while simply out shopping and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice and prevent criminals preying on vulnerable people.

“I would like to remind the public to take precautions when you are out, by making sure to secure handbags, purses and pockets and making sure purses aren’t on display or easily accessible.

“Members of the public should also stay alert when paying for items using their PIN and when withdrawing cash from ATMs at all times. I would also encourage individuals to report any suspicious behaviour to shop staff.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100505471 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.