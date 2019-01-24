Police raid at 'chop shop' uncovers stolen van and vehicle parts

Police have recovered a stolen van and vehicle parts after carrying out a warrant at a “chop shop”.



On Monday evening, officers swarmed fields on the outskirts of Ashton as they stormed a garage filled with vehicle parts.

The van is believed to have been stolen from Wigan

At around 4pm, Billinge residents reported heightened police activity down Newton Road and Billinge Road leading into Garswood.

After inquiring, the Wigan Post was informed that the police were in the process of carrying out a warrant at a property containing suspected stolen vehicle parts.

The operation lasted for more than 24 hours, during which time officers searched the “garage”, recovering a suspected stolen van and numerous vehicle parts.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that a suspected stolen vehicle and parts have been recovered following a warrant at a business premises in Ashton-in-Makerfield this week.

Police outside the "chop shop" in Wigan

“Enquiries into the premises in a unit in Billinge Road led to a warrant being carried out on Tuesday, 22 January.

“A suspected stolen Ford Transit Custom van and other suspected stolen vehicle parts.

"The van is believed to have been stolen from the Wigan area last week. Forensic enquiries are

ongoing to identify the origin of these items.”

There were suspected stolen vehicle parts at the site

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with reference 19100020916 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.