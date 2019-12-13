Police pursued men who ran from stolen car and into a field

Police made two arrests after chasing men who fled from a stolen car in the early hours.



A Peugeot 108 was spotted with its lights out by officers on Prescot Park Way, in Prescot, heading towards Carr Lane, but did not stop when officers signalled for it to pull over at around 2.50am on Friday.

The car stopped soon after and three men got out and ran into a nearby field.

Officers chased them on foot in the fields near Coronation Drive, apprehending two men.

It was established the car had been stolen during a burglary on Dennett Road earlier in the morning.

A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to stop and drug driving.

A 36-year-old man from Fazakerley was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.

They were taken to a police station to be interviewed.

