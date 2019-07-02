Police probe launched after man stabbed

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing in Prescot.



At 6.15pm yesterday (Monday, July 1), emergency services were called to Kingsway to reports that a Ford Focus had been damaged and a man in his 20s was found with head injuries, described as non life-threatening slash wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.



CCTV, door-to-door and forensic enquiries continue at the scene and officers will be in area to gather information and provide reassurance to the community.



Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “At this early stage, it is unclear what exactly happened but we know that people in the area will have seen or heard something, whether it was a commotion, the incident itself or someone leaving the scene on foot or in a vehicle. Our initial enquiries suggest this was a targeted attack, but we’re keeping an open mind.



“We need to hear from anyone with information immediately, and we will take swift and positive action to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. You can speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, but either way we will treat your information with the utmost sensitivity. Police action on recent incidents of violence has seen people arrested soon after, and we want tonight’s incident to be no different.”



Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 829 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.