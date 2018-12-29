Police probe after woman found dead at house in St Helens

Police are investigating following the unexplained death of a woman in St Helens on Friday evening.



Emergency services were called to a house on Hammond Street shortly after 7pm to reports a 46-year-old woman had been found deceased inside the property. She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.



The victim has been formally identified and a Home Office post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.



A man is assisting police and officers remain at the scene carrying out house-to-house and forensic enquiries.