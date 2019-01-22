Police probe after car smashes into front of Prescot chippy

Merseyside Police are investigating after a car smashed into the shutters of a chippy in Prescot in the early hours of this morning.



Officers were called at around 3.20am following reports that what is believed to be a white Ford Focus ST was driven into the shutters of The Big Chippy on Warrington Road, before reversing out and driving away.



There was no attempt to gain entry but extensive damage was caused to the premises. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle.



Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting log 071 of 22 January.