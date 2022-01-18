Police make series of arrests in St Helens at start of Neighbourhood Policing Week

A 15-year-old boy from St Helens was arrested for Section 18 Assault following a reported stabbing just before 9.20am on Monday morning

A 15-year-old boy from St Helens was arrested for Section 18 Assault following a reported stabbing just before 9.20am on Monday morning.

Next, a 29-year-old man from St Helens was arrested for domestic violence offences including harassment as well as criminal damage and robbery following an incident in November last year.

An 18-year-old man from St Helens was then arrested for racially aggravated criminal damage after reportedly damaging a convenience store window in August last year.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the afternoon, a 25-year-old man from St Helens was arrested for theft of a shop on Church Street.

Finally, a 28-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows was arrested following an allegation of rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences which occurred between March 2020 and January 2022.

A/Chief Insp Rob Budden from the St Helens Local Policing team said: “I am proud that we have made these arrests and taken a number of dangerous individuals off our streets.

“This week, we will continue to showcase the sort of activity we get up to every day of the year. Yesterday was a positive start to the specific week of action and I hope the public continue to welcome extra patrols and activity in order to make their communities safer.”