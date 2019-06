Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with a St Helens burglary.



Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Stephen Carney as they believe he may be able to help with an ongoing burglary investigation.

The incident is reported to have happened in the Thatto Heath area of St Helens on June 3, where money and jewellery were stolen.

Anyone who can help police or know where Stephen is should DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting: 19100285985.