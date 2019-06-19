Police look to reunite stolen jewellery with rightful owners

Have you been a victim of burglary? As part of ongoing investigations, officers have carried out a series of warrants on houses across Merseyside.



They have recovered a number of items of jewellery including gold necklaces, bangles and earrings, all suspected to have been stolen.

If you believe you are the rightful owner of any of the items then get in contact @MerPolCC quoting 18400010025.

In order to return the stolen goods, the police will need proof of purchase. This could be receipts, serial numbers, pictures of you wearing the item or the crime reference number from when you reported the burglary.