Police issue CCTV images following arson attack on bus in Prescot

Police have released CCTV images of males they believe may have information about an arson which took place on a bus in Prescot last month.



On Tuesday, January 28, at around 11.15am, the driver of the 10a bus, travelling from St Helens to Liverpool, came to a stop at the junction of Warrington Road and Smith Street after being informed that the upper deck was alight.

All passengers got off the bus safe and well and MFRS attended to extinguish the fire.

It is believed the suspect got on the bus on Bridge Street, St Helens and got off on Warrington Road, before going in the direction of Martin Close.

Police have also released one image of a second man in a red coat and glasses, who sat on the top deck of the bus, as they believe he may have witnessed the arson.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “Starting a fire on a moving bus is an utterly irresponsible act and it is very fortunate that no one was harmed by the actions of the suspect.

“We hope that someone recognises the males in these images, as both may have information to assist.

"You may have been on the bus, or in the area at the time, or may recognise either person in the CCTV images.

“We are especially keen to speak to the second male (pictured) in the red jacket, as we believe he was sat on the top deck when the fire was started.”

If you have information, please call 101, DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 20000059685.