Police investigation launched following shooting in Prescot

Detectives are investigating after a man presented at hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday evening (February 5).



At around 9.10pm, it was reported that a 39 year-old man had been brought in having sustained gunshot injuries to his leg.

The injuries are serious but not thought to be life-threatening and he is currently in a stable condition.

An investigation is currently under way but it is believed that the incident happened close to Manor Road/High Hall Way in Prescot at just before 8.30pm last night.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are under way and a forensic search of the area is continuing this morning.

Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation however a man has presented at hospital with serious injuries and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish how this occurred.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Manor Road/High Hall Way last night who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us.

“I would also ask people in the neighbourhood to check CCTV or dashcam footage to see if it captured anything significant.

“We are committed to eradicating gun crime from our streets and protecting our communities from those involved in serious and organised crime. If people come to us with information we will act upon it.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 1029 of 5 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.