Police investigation as child taken to hospital after St Helens hit and run

Police are appealing for information following a fail to stop road traffic collision in St Helens yesterday, Tuesday, February 12.



At around 6pm, a call was received reporting a collision involving a black VW Polo and a stationary Suzuki Vitara in Station Road, which led to damage to the door of the Vitara. The VW Polo drove off and the car was located unoccupied at Sutton Junction train station.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

A child in the Suzuki Vitara was reportedly taken to hospital as a precaution but was thankfully uninjured.

Roads Policing Inspector Keith Kellett said: "We are keen to locate the driver of this car and find out exactly what happened. If you were passing and saw anything or have heard any information since, come forward and we will take positive action.

“I would also like to remind all drivers of the requirement to stop at the scene of a collision to exchange details and assist with any investigation, as failure to do so may lead to prosecution.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or the VW Polo driving off in the direction of Sutton Junction train station, or has any home CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 19100046536, or you can call the independent charity @Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.