A police investigation is under way after a man was injured in a suspected shooting.

Police say they were called to Harty Road, Haydock, at just after 12.30am on Tuesday to reports that shots had been fired.

Evidence that a firearm had been discharged was found outside a property, police said.

A 26-year-old man later turned up at hospital with a leg wound and is receiving treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.