Police investigate town centre assault in St Helens

Police are investigating after a man was punched in the head in St Helens town centre on Saturday night.

At around 11.30pm, police and the ambulance service were called to Ormskirk Street to reports of a man in his 30s being found injured.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment of a bruising and a cut to his head but is not currently assisting with enquiries.

Detective Inspector Louise Birchall said: "At this stage it is unclear what happened, but we believe there was some kind of altercation close to the Imperial Bar before the victim was punched to the head.

"Any kind of violence in the town centre is completely unacceptable so if you were involved, in the area and saw anything or know who was responsible, do the right thing and come forward to us or anonymously to Crimestoppers. We want to keep St Helens as a safe and welcoming place to work, visit and socialise so please come forward."

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police @MerPolHQ, call 101 with reference number 1272 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.