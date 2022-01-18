Police investigate arson at St Helens allotments

Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) were called to reports of a fire at allotments on Havannah Lane

At around 9.30pm officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) were called to reports of a fire at allotments on Havannah Lane. No one was injured but extensive damage was caused to people’s greenhouses, sheds, tools and materials.

Further investigations by MFRS at the scene confirmed that this was deliberate. A joint investigation is now underway with MFRS and enquiries are ongoing, including CCTV and house-to-house.

Detective Sergeant Damian Peers said: “This was a dangerous and reckless act of criminal damage where valuable tools and materials were stored that has cost residents serious damage to their property, inconvenience and stress.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are keen to speak to anyone in the area of Havannah Lane who saw anything out of the ordinary or captured anyone acting suspiciously on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage at around 9.30pm on Sunday night.

“Any information you have could prove vital in finding those responsible.”