Police investigate after 11-year-old approached by stranger in Eccleston

Police are appealing for information after a report of suspicious activity in Eccleston on Thursday afternoon (February 7).



Officers received a report that an 11-year-old boy was going home from school between 3.45-4pm on Norley Drive when he was approached by a man in a suspicious manner. The boy went straight home and told a parent.

The boy’s school have been informed.

Community Inspector Neil Birkett said: “The boy did exactly the right thing by going straight home.

“Incidents such as this are rare but we take them extremely seriously and appeal to anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100039305 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.