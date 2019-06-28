Police hunt St Helens man in connection with burglary and assault in Blackpool

Detectives are appealing for help from the public in tracing a 23-year-old man from St Helens.



Officers would like to speak to Mert Gercek, who is originally from the St Helens area, in relation to a burglary and an assault in Blackpool.

Mert Gercek pictured, left, with short hair and beard and, right, with shaved hair and clean shaven

He is described as a white male, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short, dark brown hair, a beard and hazel eyes. He is also known to appear clean shaven with close cropped hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.