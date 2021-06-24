Police hunt St Helens man and his brother in connection with burglaries
A St Helens man and his Wigan-based brother are being sought by police in connection with a string of burglaries.
Kevin Andrews, 34, of Queens Street, Orrell and Kyle Andrews, 28, of Windermere Place, St Helens are wanted in connection with burglary offences in the Widnes area.
Kevin Andrews is white, 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Kyle Andrews, is white, 5ft 6in, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
They are believed to have links to the Merseyside, Manchester and Lancashire areas.
Anyone with information their whereabouts, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 21000150785 or report it via the Cheshire Police website.
Alternatively information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or report it via the Crimestoppers website.
