Police hunt man who left bags of cannabis in post office

An appeal has been issued to track down a man who left four bags of cannabis behind at a post office.



Police say a man walked into Rainhill Post Office, in Warrington, Road, at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, January 31, and produced an envelope, which he handed to staff.

He asked a member of staff to post the letter to an address in County Durham before leaving the premises.

But workers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and found he had left four bags of cannabis behind.

Pc Barry Woodbridge said: "We believe that the man pictured may have vital information to assist this investigation, so I would encourage him or anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact the social media desk @MerPolCC, call 101 quoting reference number 18200028160, or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.