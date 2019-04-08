Police hunt for St Helens man in connection with domestic harassment allegations

Merseyside Police are appealing for information to trace a wanted man from St Helens in connection with allegations of harassment.



Detectives want to speak to 20-year-old William Speers from Tennyson Street in Sutton Manor in connection with domestic harassment.

Speers is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slight build, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Speers, or anyone with information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 with reference 19100129719 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.