Police concerned for missing St Helens teenager

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy.

Aaron Carney, 16, has been missing from his address in Nutgrove Road, St Helens this afternoon when he was seen at around 4pm but has not been in contact since.



Aaron is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 10in tall with short light brown hair. He is described as having a pale complexion and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket and grey trousers.



Aaron is known to frequent the Thatto Heath area of St Helens.



Officers would urge Aaron or anyone who has seen him since Tuesday, to contact Merseyside Police on 101, or direct message @MerPolCC or @MissingPeople.